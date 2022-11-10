Marcus Rashford equalised for Manchester United, scoring the fourth goal in what was a thrilling second half.

After a dull first half, the neutrals watching were begging for a goal or two to kick the game into life. Four goals in twenty minutes probably wasn’t what was expected early in the second half, but that’s what occurred, with Rashford equalising to make it 2-2 for Manchester United.

Rashford made Tyrone Mings flop to the floor before firing past Robin Olsen.

Pictures below from ESPN, Beinsports, and Sky Sports.

Marcus Rashford is on fire right now ?? pic.twitter.com/WQisc709B9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 10, 2022

RASHFORD A PROPER STRIKERS GOAL OMDSSSpic.twitter.com/hYzjfA9rsY — ? (@UTDCJ_) November 10, 2022