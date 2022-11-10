Video: Marcus Rashford equalises for Manchester United after making a fool of Tyrone Mings

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Marcus Rashford equalised for Manchester United, scoring the fourth goal in what was a thrilling second half.

After a dull first half, the neutrals watching were begging for a goal or two to kick the game into life. Four goals in twenty minutes probably wasn’t what was expected early in the second half, but that’s what occurred, with Rashford equalising to make it 2-2 for Manchester United.

Rashford made Tyrone Mings flop to the floor before firing past Robin Olsen.

Pictures below from ESPN, Beinsports, and Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Aston Villa regain their lead over Manchester United through comical Dalot own goal
Jamie Carragher claims England international is better than Liverpool star
Video: Anthony Martial cancels out Ollie Watkins’ dinked finish after a matter of seconds
More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.