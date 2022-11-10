Video: McTominay seals the game for Manchester United after sensational Garnacho assist

Scott McTominay sealed the game for Manchester United with a late goal to extend their lead, but the assist from Alejandro Garnacho was the main talking point.

Garnacho picked up the ball on the left touchline before cutting inside to create space for himself. The young Argentine whipped in a sensational ball into the Aston Villa box which was poked home by McTominay.

Pictures below from ESPN and Sky Sports.

???? pass from Garnacho ?? pic.twitter.com/vlgXFDrsNr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 10, 2022

McTominay seals it! That ball from Garnacho ? pic.twitter.com/CU7ilsXIOS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 10, 2022

Mctominay makes it 4-2 with a beautiful assist from Garnacho. pic.twitter.com/UWRcGNdU5K — Alex (@GeniusMUFC) November 10, 2022

Garnacho is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Old Trafford and it’s going to become difficult for Erik ten Hag not to give him a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team.