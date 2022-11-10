Video: McTominay seals the game for Manchester United after sensational Garnacho assist

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Scott McTominay sealed the game for Manchester United with a late goal to extend their lead, but the assist from Alejandro Garnacho was the main talking point.

Garnacho picked up the ball on the left touchline before cutting inside to create space for himself. The young Argentine whipped in a sensational ball into the Aston Villa box which was poked home by McTominay.

Pictures below from ESPN and Sky Sports.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bruno Fernandes fires Manchester United into the lead with toe-punt finish
Video: Marcus Rashford equalises for Manchester United after making a fool of Tyrone Mings
Video: Aston Villa regain their lead over Manchester United through comical Dalot own goal

Garnacho is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Old Trafford and it’s going to become difficult for Erik ten Hag not to give him a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team.

More Stories Alejandro Garnacho Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.