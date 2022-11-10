Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa the lead against Manchester United with a cheeky dinked finish over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
However, Aston Villa weren’t in the lead for very long, with Martial equalising after a matter of seconds, tapping into an empty net.
After a dull first-half, this game was crying out for a goal to kick it into life, and that’s certainly what happened with a couple of goals in just a few minutes.
Pictures below from Beinsports and Sky Sports.
Man Utd score SECONDS after Aston Villa ?? pic.twitter.com/bOZDf8mXHm
WHAT A WORLD CLASS PUSKAS WINNER GOAL BY ANTHONY MARTIAL ?? pic.twitter.com/ZqsAtXdmsv
1-0 Aston Villa.
WATKINS GIVES THEM THE LEAD AT OLD TRAFFORD!#MUNAVL
Jacob Ramsey and Watkins could be showing Gareth Southgate what he’s missing ahead of the World Cup, linking up excellently for the goal.