Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa the lead against Manchester United with a cheeky dinked finish over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

However, Aston Villa weren’t in the lead for very long, with Martial equalising after a matter of seconds, tapping into an empty net.

After a dull first-half, this game was crying out for a goal to kick it into life, and that’s certainly what happened with a couple of goals in just a few minutes.

Pictures below from Beinsports and Sky Sports.

Man Utd score SECONDS after Aston Villa ?? pic.twitter.com/bOZDf8mXHm — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 10, 2022

WHAT A WORLD CLASS PUSKAS WINNER GOAL BY ANTHONY MARTIAL ?? pic.twitter.com/ZqsAtXdmsv — RonaldoFan7 (@ManUtdRonaldo7) November 10, 2022

1-0 Aston Villa. WATKINS GIVES THEM THE LEAD AT OLD TRAFFORD!#MUNAVL pic.twitter.com/aHiTAGBofh — DEAN FOOTBALL? (@DEANFOOTBALL1) November 10, 2022

Jacob Ramsey and Watkins could be showing Gareth Southgate what he’s missing ahead of the World Cup, linking up excellently for the goal.