Anthony Martial cancels out Ollie Watkins' dinked finish after a matter of seconds

Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa the lead against Manchester United with a cheeky dinked finish over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. 

However, Aston Villa weren’t in the lead for very long, with Martial equalising after a matter of seconds, tapping into an empty net.

After a dull first-half, this game was crying out for a goal to kick it into life, and that’s certainly what happened with a couple of goals in just a few minutes.

Jacob Ramsey and Watkins could be showing Gareth Southgate what he’s missing ahead of the World Cup, linking up excellently for the goal.

