Video: Pundit slams England manager for picking player who has “been poor for two years”

Gareth Southgate opted to select Harry Maguire in his latest England squad ahead of the World Cup.

Maguire has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season. The England international’s form has dropped over the last few years, leading to Erik ten Hag bringing in Lisandro Martinez.

Now, talkSPORT pundit Lianne Sanderson has slammed Southgate’s decision to include Maguire in the World Cup squad.

? “Picking Maguire goes against every thing we should be discussing.” ? “What’s the point of playing for a club?! He’s been poor for 2 years!” Lianne Sanderson isn’t impressed with Harry Maguire’s #ENG WC inclusion! pic.twitter.com/vNWrEnTvPF — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 10, 2022

Maguire’s performances may have dropped over the last few years for Manchester United, but there’s no doubt his performances in an England shirt have been excellent.