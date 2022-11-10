“He will walk out” – West Ham told player is leaving the club

West Ham United reportedly face losing promising youngster Harrison Ashby, according to a reliable source.

Hammers blogger ExWHUemployee has discussed the situation, and he says he’s been told Ashby will be quitting the London Stadium.

When talking on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex explained: “Harrison Ashby returned to the fold on Thursday and was on the bench and came on in Europe.

“And I was asking what the situation is, is he going to sign a new contract? Is he likely going to be with us?

“And the response I got to that was that he has refused a new deal and he will walk out at the end of the season if we don’t sell him in January.”

