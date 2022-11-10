West Ham United are reportedly interested in a potential £10million transfer deal for Everton centre-back Michael Keane.

The Hammers could be set to offload Craig Dawson, and would do well to bring in a replacement in defence, with Keane now seemingly the club’s preferred target in a £10m move, according to Football Insider.

Keane has had a fine career in the Premier League and could be a smart addition to this West Ham squad, especially if he really is available for as little as £10m.

The 29-year-old has a contract at Goodison Park until 2025, but it seems there is a chance he could leave before then without costing a fortune.

West Ham fans would surely welcome a signing like this to give them a bit of a lift in the second half of the season after a slow start.

David Moyes’ side don’t look quite as impressive as they have in recent years, and bringing in a bit more experience and know-how at the back might be a good way to start trying to turn things around.