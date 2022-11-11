49ers chief has flown to Leeds for major transfer talks

Paraag Marathe, the vice-chairman of 49ers Enterprises, was recently in Yorkshire to hold talks with Leeds United board members over January transfer plans.

That’s according to Leeds Live, who reports that the important figure’s group is likely to invest in January in order to help out manager Jesse Marsch after a tricky opening part to the season for the American.

There was a lot of pressure on the Leeds boss recently but back-to-back wins, which included a monumental victory over Liverpool at Anfield, has relieved that and the Yorkshire side have moved up to 12th in the league table.

There has been a lot of speculation going on about whether the 49ers would become the majority shareholder in the club, but right now they are aware that the upcoming January window is important for the Whites as it could keep them out of a potential relegation battle.

Leeds are in need of bodies in some key areas, such as a striker and a left-back, and that could be a big boost to Marsch’s squad.