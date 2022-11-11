AC Milan are looking to hijack Torino’s attempts to sign West Ham winger Nikola Vlasic.

Since making the move to West Ham, Vlasic has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. Vlasic is currently on loan at Torino, where he’s excelling, and it seems like his football career lies away from England.

It’s not the first time Vlasic has struggled in the Premier League, after failing during his time at Everton.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Torino were looking to activate a buy-out clause in Vlasic’s contract, but a fresh report from Calcio Mercato Web has claimed that AC Milan are looking to hijack the deal.

If Vlasic is willing to make his move to Torino permanent, then Milan will be unable to make the move happen due to the clause in his contract, but a move to the Serie A champions could be tempting for the Croatian international.

With the World Cup fast approaching and Vlasic recently called up to the Croatia squad, we could see more clubs enter the race to secure his signature in the January transfer window.