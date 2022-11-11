Arsenal set sights on Samuel Chukwueze in January move

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Villareal’s Samuel Chukwueze and will pursue the attacker in January.

According to The Sun, the Gunners will make a move for the 23-year-old in the winter transfer window but will face competition from fellow Premier League clubs Everton and Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his squad after an outstanding start to the season, in which they have claimed 34 points of a possible 39 and sit first placed in the Premier League. The Gunners have also progressed to the Europa League Round of 16.

Arsenal may be forced to spend to compete

With several first-team players heading to the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar, including Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, the board may need to sign reinforcements to deal with the hectic schedule in the second half of the season and when players return to club duty.

Their current closest competitors, Manchester City, are renowned for their squad depth and ability to rest and rotate players frequently.