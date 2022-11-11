Aston Villa will change their club crest from as early as next season after a fan vote saw a landslide result in favour of the new design.



The Midlands side presented the options to both season ticket holders and members on Friday, November 4.

Supporters had the option of keeping the current crest or two new designs. One would show reverence to Villa’s past successes of winning the European Cup in 1982 with a classic round crest, used by several clubs across the top flight, or a gas lamp design which reflects the history of the club.

21,500 fans responded to the survey, with the results showing a clear majority in supporters’ preference; 77% of fans opted for the round design, 23% voted for the gas lamp design and 8% preferred to keep Villa’s current badge.

Introducing: Aston Villa Football Club's new crest from the 2023/24 season. ? — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 10, 2022

When will the new crest be worn?

The new crest will be adorned on Villa kits for the 2023/2024 season. They will continue to wear the current crest for the remainder of the 2022/2023 campaign.