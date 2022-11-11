This season will be Youri Tielemans’ last at Leicester City and the midfielder’s next club is said to be Arsenal.

The Belgian international’s contract expires at the King Power at the end of the current campaign and he has shown no indication that he wants to sign a new deal.

The 25-year-old was a subject of interest for Arsenal during the summer and according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Primeur, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, Tielemans will likely continue in the Premier League beyond this season as he already has an agreement to join the Gunners ahead of next season.

This will come as great news for Arsenal fans as the London club are in need of a new midfield star and Tielemans will likely partner with Thomas Partey in the Gunners’ double pivot during the 2023/24 campaign.

Barcelona and Man United are some of the other clubs that will miss out on Tielemans if the deal with Arsenal goes through and it would also end the Belgian’s three-year spell at the King Power.

The midfielder took his game up another level under the management of Brendan Rodgers and will leave the Foxes with an FA Cup medal in his locker.