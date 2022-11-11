Brentford’s Thomas Frank doesn’t understand Ivan Toney’s omission from the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank spoke about Ivan Toney’s omission from England’s World Cup squad yesterday and was baffled that his top scorer is not on the plane to Qatar.

Gareth Southgate announced his squad on Thursday afternoon and one of the big questions in the lead-up to the announcement was whether it would be Toney or Newcastle’s Callum Wilson that would be selected to backup main man, Harry Kane.

The Three Lions boss was asked about certain picks at his announcement press conference and strongly intimated that many of his selections came down to their ‘form’, such as the decision to select Wilson but that doesn’t make sense to Brentford boss, Thomas Frank.

Frank was quizzed about Toney’s snub ahead of Brentford’s trip to Manchester City on Saturday, and though he was keen to show respect to his England counterpart, he couldn’t hide his disappointment for his striker.

What did the Brentford boss say about Toney missing out on the England World Cup squad?