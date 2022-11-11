Diego Simeone breaks silence on Manchester United target Joao Felix’s future

Diego Simeone has spoken out on Joao Felix’s future amid links to Manchester United.

A report from AS recently claimed that Manchester United were interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Felix as they look to find a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s contract expires at the end of the season, and as each month goes by it looks increasingly likely that he will leave the club, with Erik ten Hag often only utilising him from the bench.

Now, Atletico Madrid manager Simeone has spoken out about Felix’s future.

“Joao is one of the players who has scored the most goals out of the forwards we have, beyond the fact that he has three now. He has the goal and hopefully he can continue to be with us and that he can perform at the level he has shown so many times playing and to show that he has a goal because we need him,” said Simeone, as relayed by Marca.

It appears Simeone isn’t even entertaining Felix leaving the club. Felix has struggled at times at Atletico, but the Portuguese striker is still very young and has vast amounts of potential.

Felix would be the ideal striker for Manchester United. Rather than signing a player of the profile of Ronaldo, who was always going to start declining after joining the club, they should be looking to target a younger, up-and-coming player who can develop at the club for many years.