“Even under Wenger” – Jack Wilshere heaps praise on Arteta with behind the scenes viewpoint

Mikel Arteta’s time to shine at Arsenal has arrived and the Spanish coach is thriving with his team currently sitting on top of the Premier League.

The Gunners have emerged as Manchester City’s biggest challengers for their title and it looks like the London club are capable of giving the defending champions a hard fight.

This season is Arteta’s third full season with Arsenal and the London club’s hierarchy have been rewarded for showing patience with their manager after some rocky moments.

Having seen Arteta work behind the scenes, former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere is full of praise for the Gunners boss and says the level at the club now is higher than it was when legendary manager Arsene Wenger was there.

Jack Wilshere heaps praise on the Arsenal manager

Speaking about Arteta and Arsenal on talkSPORT, Wilshere stated: “I watch [Arsenal] training all the time, I get to see his sessions.

“He is actually someone who inspired me to become a coach when I went back there last year, I always thought about coaching, but I saw the way he coached and the level of detail he goes into.

“Sometimes when a club is doing well when they are winning, it can be very results dependant, the mood. It feels deeper than that at the moment with Arsenal. When Mikel first came in he talked about the process and I think you are seeing that now.

“He’s created a culture where everything is about winning and performing, and he puts importance on training, the levels have just gone up.

“I’ve never seen first-team training at that level, at the level it is now, even under Wenger. It is higher now and the demands are more.”