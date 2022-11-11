Fabrizio Romano expects multi-million West Ham exit to be completed

West Ham FC
Posted by

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano expects on-loan star Nikola Vlasic to depart West Ham United in 2023 and join his current club, Torino. 

The Serie A side have a £13.1m buy option included in the 25-year-old’s loan agreement and a permanent deal is highly likely as Torino have been impressed with the midfielder’s performances, states Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian side’s manager has publicly shown his approval of Vlasic’s contribution to the club since joining Torino in the summer and has stated: “He’s a very good player, important player – I like him.”

Vlasic has four goals and three assists for Torino in all competitions so far this season, which comes off the back of a season of struggle at West Ham.

More Stories / Latest News
Haaland to start: Manchester City team news and predicted lineup to face Brentford
Big Leicester City star reportedly has an agreement to join Arsenal next summer
Luis Enrique names Spain World Cup squad – Sergio Ramos among three notable omissions

The Croatian star wasn’t really given a chance at West Ham as David Moyes never believed in the 25-year-old, and it seems like a classic case of wrong timing for both the Hammers and the player.

A permanent move would be beneficial to all at this stage as everyone profits from a deal being done unless Moyes departs West Ham before the end of the season, which could give Vlasic another shot at the London Stadium.

More Stories Nikola Vlasic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.