Former Premier League star and pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca after his recent run of form.

The 23-year-old was one of West Ham’s big summer signings and joined the Hammers for £35.5m from Sassuolo in the summer transfer window.

After being eased into the West Ham first 11 by David Moyes, Scamacca scored in back-to-back Premier League games but the goals have dried up ever since and has suffered from being isolated whilst Lucas Paqueta was out injured.

However, that has not stopped talkSPORT pundit Agbonlahor from taking aim at the Italian striker.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-Aston Villa striker slammed the West Ham forward for his so-called poor recent form by saying:

“Scamacca scored a few goals, then he started doing flicks and he’s starting to have himself a bit. These players are letting him [Moyes] down, they’ve got to do more because they’ve got a good squad of players.”

It seems unfair of Agbonlahor to single out one player for West Ham’s recent form, but the pundit is someone known for controversial opinions so it shouldn’t bother Hammers’ fans too much.