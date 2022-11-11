Gabriel Martinelli is unphased by comments suggesting he shouldn’t be heading to the World Cup with Brazil and has instead reassured his confidence in himself and the Selecao.

The 21-year-old will feature at the World Cup for the first time in his career, having already won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics with Brazil.

He has been in outstanding form for the Gunners so far this season and has played a crucial role in the team’s ongoing pursuit of the Premier League title. They currently sit first in the table, two points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Martinelli has contributed five goals and two assists to help Arsenal remain first-placed. His club teammate Gabriel Jesus will also be accompanying him to the tournament.

Former Brazil midfielder shocked by Martinelli inclusion

Former midfielder Neto claimed it was a “joke” to include the Arsenal youngster, and suggested Tite had shown a “lack of respect” to Gabriel Barbosa. He added that Arsenal “are not even in the Champions League”.

Martinelli brushed the comments off though, as he addressed the situation to ESPN Brazil, saying (via Sport Witness): “I think this is normal. Some people in Brazil don’t know me and it’s also normal to say that other players deserved to be there [the squad]. But I’m pretty cool about it, I think this is normal.

“I know what I’m doing at my club, I know my ability and I know what I can do. And you can be sure that I will do my best for the Brazilian team, in whatever I can help the team I will help. It will be a great experience for me.”