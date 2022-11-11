Manchester City will take on Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 12 in their final Premier League game before the World Cup begins.



Pep Guardiola will be keen for his side to enter the prolonged international break on top of the league table however, their fate relies on Arsenal’s clash with Wolves. All City can do is ensure they take three points from the match and hope that the Midlands side are able to steal something from the Gunners on Saturday evening.

City are on the back of a 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Chelsea midweek and a 2-1 victory over Fulham last Saturday, which saw Erling Haaland send the Etihad into hysterics after a last-gasp penalty kick extended the club’s home unbeaten run to 16 matches.

Team news:

Kyle Walker remains ruled out with a groin injury, however, Gareth Southgate has taken the risk on the Englishman and called him up to represent the Three Lions in Qatar. Kalvin Phillips has also been included in the squad after recently returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Haaland is now seemingly fully fit and looks to have recovered from the foot injury he previously sustained.

Predicted lineup: