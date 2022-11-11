‘It won’t happen’ – Journalist claims Premier League manager will not be taking over the England job anytime soon

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has claimed that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will not be taking over the England job anytime soon.

Newcastle’s strong start to the season has earned the manager a lot of praise. They have only lost once this season, to Liverpool. They have won five of their last six games, with the other being a draw against Manchester United. They are currently third in the table, one point ahead of Tottenham, and are beginning to look like real top-four contenders.

Within a short span of period, he has transformed Newcastle from a relegation-threatened team to a team fighting for a top-four spot, and that sort of achievement has started speculations regarding the future of the former Bournemouth man including talks about him possibly replacing Gareth Southgate for the England job.

But Hope has categorically ruled out Eddie Howe leaving Newcastle for the England job or any other club anytime soon. Speaking about the manager’s future on the Off The Ball podcast, he said:

“It won’t happen. I can 99.9% sit here now and say even if the FA came in and asked Eddie Howe to be England manager – which I think they probably should if Gareth does go – he would say no.

“The England job will always be the England job; the England job will be the England job in five years’ time, ten years’ time.

“Eddie Howe is still a relatively young man, he’s only 44. The Newcastle job, at this moment in time, is unique. It’s once in a lifetime. It’s the most exciting project in world football.

“You don’t leave the Newcastle job as it is now to go and take over England. That might sound like a crazy thing to hear, I don’t know. But it’s the truth, and that is how Eddie’s thinking at the moment. There’s no way he would leave Newcastle for any job in the world right now; I can confidently say that, I really can, knowing him and speaking to him about this in recent months.”

Eddie Howe only recently signed a new contract with the club after being rewarded for his outstanding work with the Magpies. Newcastle look like a top-tier team already under new ownership, with ambitious owners eager to turn them into a force to be reckoned with, similar to Manchester City.

No manager would leave a project with owners who have extraordinary financial resources to support them and who want the club to win trophies and compete at the highest level.