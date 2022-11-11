Italian reports have linked Jose Mourinho with a surprise return to Premier League

Jose Mourinho has surprisingly been linked with a return to the Premier League, this time with Newcastle.

According to Roma Live, a Roma-based news outlet, the Portuguese is not expected to stay at Roma. His contract expires in 2024 and ‘may not be renewed.’

The former Chelsea manager has come under criticism this season and after recent results, in particular, the defeat against rivals Lazio followed by a draw against Sassuolo.

The report claims that it is unclear whether Mourinho will have his contract renewed with the club lining up Thomas Tuchel as his replacement if he does leave. It also says if Newcastle were to make an offer for him, ‘things could change’ and he will most likely leave the Italian club.

This refers to Newcastle’s initial interest in Jose Mourinho when the new owners were keen on hiring the Portuguese but after failing to do so, they offered Eddie Howe a new deal who has been nothing but remarkable ever since.

The 44-year-old Englishman has guided Newcastle to third place in the Premier League, losing only one of the 14 games in the league. And they could have easily been even higher in the league had it not been for a couple of rather frustrating draws which could easily have turned into wins. Their only defeat against Liverpool was also an unlucky one conceding the winner in the 98th minute.

With Newcastle’s project, which aims to replicate what Manchester City has done over the years, it’s highly unlikely that they’d consider replacing the former Bournemouth manager with Mourinho, who, to be honest, isn’t the same manager he once was. He may be a good short-term option, but his uninspiring football and man management end up disrupting the team behind the scenes, which Newcastle would not want in their long-term project.