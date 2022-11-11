Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gary Neville’s criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to Gary Neville’s criticism of his right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive performances.

The Liverpool man has been named in the final England 26-man squad alongside Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier.

The right-back has received a lot of criticism for his defensive capabilities, especially this season, where he has had a rather shaky start by his standards.

Amongst the critiques has been Gary Neville. The former Manchester United full-back turned pundit said recently that England manager Gareth Southgate will not be able to trust Trent when the World Cup goes to the knockout stages. He told Sky Sports (via Daily Mail):

‘It’s a really tough one because his brilliance going forward is out of this world.’

‘How are England going to win or lose in the World Cup? It is going to come down to one moment, and at this moment in time, I can’t see how Gareth can go into a knockout game at the World Cup with Trent.

‘I want this player to be the greatest right back of all time, but at times today, he looked like he could have cost Liverpool.

‘I think at the World Cup, he is giving away a penalty. I don’t think Gareth will trust him in a knockout game and that may influence his decision as to whether he goes or not.’

And Jurgen Klopp has now hit back at Gary Neville for his rather harsh criticism of the Trent. Out of all the right-backs that are traveling to the World Cup, the Liverpool man has had the most experience in the knockout games at the highest level defending against top-class opponents and the Liverpool manager made sure to remind the Sky Sports pundit. He said in his pre-match press conference (via Daily Mail):

‘I heard Gary Neville said something (about Trent). But he’s now 24 and won quite a few finals, important games where you have to defend against world class players.’

‘He was always there, defending well. I don’t know why we have this discussion.

‘Trent is very calm and he plays the football he plays and tries to improve.’

Liverpool will be without Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines against Southampton this weekend who was handed a one-game ban for his actions vs Manchester City.