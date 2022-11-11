Leeds fear they could lose fan favourite defender to Newcastle

Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on Leeds U21 star Cody Drameh ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The young fullback joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and was loaned out to Cardiff for the second half of the season. He made 22 appearances for the Welsh club where he impressed so much that he was named both ‘their young player and player of the season‘

Despite his successful spell at Cardiff, he has not seen much first-team action at Elland Road, where Drameh is up against the more experienced duo of Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling, and has made just two starts this season.

The report claims that Newcastle and Dortmund are amongst the clubs who have been ‘alerted’ and are keeping an eye on the situation of the 20-year-old.

It goes on to say that Newcastle are looking for a full-back who would not take up one of their 25-man Premier League squad slots due to their age and the Leeds youngster fits the profile. They also ‘retain an interest’ in signing West Ham youngster Harrison Ashby, who they wanted in the summer but were unable to complete a deal for.

Dortmund, on the other hand, are no strangers to the English market, particularly in terms of acquiring young talent and accelerating their development by ‘offering them a platform to perform at first-team level’, one of the biggest examples being Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

The young full-back is said to be a versatile player who is predominantly a right-back but can play left-back too. Leeds U21 manager Michael Skubala has been delighted with the youngster’s performances labelling him ‘brilliant‘.