Leon Bailey was shown kicking out at Lisandro Martinez during last night’s Carabao Cup tie between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

The match came just four days after Villa overturned the Red Devils 3-1 in the league clash at Villa Park.

Bailey expressed his disappointment with the officials post-match after Martinez appeared to elbow the Jamaican international near the ribcage, however, a VAR check deemed the challenge unworthy of any action.

Very disappointed in the referees today, I couldn’t breath for a second after getting elbowed twice in my rib. The linesman went on to say I shouldn’t be saying anything because I was doing just the same thing to Martinez. Sometimes I don’t understand why we got VAR. SMH. — Leon Bailey ? (@leonbailey) November 7, 2022

The Villa forward looked set to get revenge today when he faced the Argentinian at Old Trafford and after a coming together between the two, Bailey lunged out and kicked Martinez on his knee.

He was consequently shown a yellow card but if VAR was used during the Carabao Cup, it’s likely the 25-year-old would have received a straight red.

Second meeting ended in United’s favour

After their nine-game unbeaten streak was ended by the Villans on Sunday, United went all out to secure the win today. They came back from a losing position twice to win 4-2 and book their place in the Round of 16.