Liverpool learn price of Barcelona target ahead of potential January move

Borussia Dortmund have revealed to interested clubs how much it would take to sign forward Youssoufa Moukoko in January. 

The 17-year-old has undergone a great start to the season in Germany, scoring six goals and assisting a further four across 13 Bundesliga games, and that prompted Hansi Flick to call the youngster into Germany’s World Cup squad.

Moukoko is certainly a star for the future but unfortunately for Dortmund, the German international is out of contract at the end of the season and as of now, it doesn’t look like he will be signing a new deal.

That has caught many of Europe’s biggest clubs’ attention and one of those could try and steal a march by paying for the youngster in January.

Youssoufa Moukoko is a free agent next summer

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, any club thinking of making a move in January will need to pay Borussia Dortmund €30m.

Liverpool are one team that have been heavily linked with a move for the youngster over the last few weeks, whilst Barcelona have also shown great interest in the 17-year-old star.

Others are also expected to join the race, such as PSG and Manchester United, but Liverpool could essentially get the forward in January by paying the fee.

Barcelona would not be able to challenge because of their financial situation and the others are likely waiting for Moukoko to become a free agent in the summer.

Liverpool’s owners are expected to back manager Jurgen Klopp in January, therefore, could Moukoko be one of the signings?

