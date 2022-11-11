Liverpool star unlikely to start at the World Cup says pundit

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was recently called up to England’s World Cup squad, but whether he will start the opening game is another story.

With Reece James ruled out and Kyle Walker still not match fit, Alexander-Arnold’s chances of starting have certainly increased over the last few weeks.

However, his main competitor now is Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier, who has been in sensational form under Eddie Howe this season. Gareth Southgate has shown a lot of faith in Trippier over the years, and former Liverpool player Stan Collymore believes that faith will continue as we head into the World Cup.

“The big one for me is will Trent Alexander-Arnold start for England? I don’t think he will. I think that Gareth may well go with three centre-halves with wing-backs. I think Luke Shaw will play on one side with Trippier on the other, with Kyle Walker as part of the three,” said Collymore, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

Trippier will be seen as the safer option for Southgate. The Newcastle defender hasn’t let England down in the last two tournaments and Alexander-Arnold doesn’t have any major tournament experience.

We could see the Liverpool man blooded into the team as the tournament goes on, and hopefully England are able to qualify from the group stages early on so the likes of Alexander-Arnold can get their opportunity to prove themselves to Southgate.