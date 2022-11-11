Louis van Gaal has named his 26-man squad to represent the Netherlands at the forthcoming World Cup.

The Dutch team will kick off their tournament against Senegal on November 21 meaning captain Virgil van Dijk may reunite with former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, should the forward be fit to play. They will also face hosts Qatar and Ecuador in their quest to top Group A.

Netherlands are currently eighth-placed in FIFA’s rankings of national teams and are above the likes of Portugal, Germany and Croatia.

Van Gaal has included some young talents that are in form at their respective clubs including Jeremie Frimpong, Xavi Simons Jurrien Timber. Prolific goalscorer Cody Gakpo has also received a call-up after an outstanding start to the season with PSV; scoring 13 goals and assisting 17 in all competitions.

Manchester United’s summer signing Tyrell Malacia is on the list after taking no time at all to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

The squad in full

Take a look at the full squad below.