Luis Enrique names Spain World Cup squad – Sergio Ramos among three notable omissions

Luis Enrique has not included Sergio Ramos in his 26-man Spain squad to travel to Qatar.

The 36-year-old has won one World Cup and two European Championships with the national team but will not have the chance to add to his honours this time around.

He is among three notable omissions including Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara and Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga. David de Gea of Manchester United was not even included in Enrique’s initial provisional squad.

The manager has instead opted for younger alternatives such as Unai Simon, Eric Garcia, Gavi and Ansu Fati.

Spain’s World Cup squad is here ?? pic.twitter.com/vBgObfSw2v — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 11, 2022

Aymeric Laporte is listed in the team after opting to represent Spain over his previous side, France. His Manchester City teammate, Rodri, will also be on the plane.

Spain’s World Cup opponents

The Spaniards face a tough group in their quest for another World Cup trophy. They will face Germany, Costa Rica and Japan. Their first fixture will take place on Wednesday, November 23 against Costa Rica.