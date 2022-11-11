It is a nervous time for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s contract expires at the end of the season and it is a possibility that the world’s best manager could end his seven-year stay at the Etihad.

The Man City boss has had incredible success with the Premier League club and his team will go down as one of the best to ever do it in England, winning everything in the country – which includes four Premier League titles.

It will be a sad day for the club when Guardiola decides to walk away and that may be the end of the season.

However, the club expects him to extend his stay at the Etihad until 2025, reports Todofichajes, but already have his replacement lined up just in case the Spaniard decides to go.

Should the 51-year-old decide he has had enough at the Etihad, Man City will look to bring in Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, states Todofichajes.

Whether it is at the end of the season or in 2025, the former Man City assistant coach is the favourite to replace Guardiola when he decides to leave Manchester.

Arteta’s Arsenal contract coincidentally expires in 2025 and by then, will have more than enough experience to take over at the Etihad, unless his Gunners team have taken over in England by then.