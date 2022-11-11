Man United legend gives Marcus Rashford beneficial advice to continue improving

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel gave Marcus Rashford some important advice following the England international’s Man of the Match performance against Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Erik ten Hag’s side were 4-2 winners over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last night with Rashford scoring the equaliser and picking up the Man of the Match award.

It was the perfect way for the England star to celebrate being included in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad – a reward for the 25-year-old’s good start to the season.

Although Rashford is getting back to his best, one area that clearly needs improving is the forward’s finishing and Schmeichel has given the Man United star some advice to improve it and his overall game.

Peter Schmeichel gives Man United star some key advice

The former Red Devils’ goalkeeper stated that in order to keep improving, Rashford should now start to focus on playing in one position and if he wants to play as a number nine, he needs to commit to improving his finishing.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Schmeichel said via the Daily Mail: ‘It’s alright to be versatile, but I think for somebody like him he needs to have a position that he can fully focus on.

‘So when he does get into the number 9 position, he does get into really good positions where he can finish it. But I think if he wants to be a number 9, he’s got to commit to that and work on his finishing.’

Rashford has often found himself in goal-scoring scenarios for Man United this season but his end product has left him down.

It would certainly benefit the 25-year-old to learn the ins and outs of just one position and that could be something that Ten Hag decides to do in the future.