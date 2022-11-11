Man United star enjoying every moment since leaving Newcastle he says after debut

Newcastle United loanee Martin Dubravka finally made his Manchester United debut in their Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa last night after leaving the Magpies during the summer.

The Slovakian put his Newcastle career on hold to secure a loan move to Man United on Deadline Day and it was a decision that didn’t go down too well with Toon fans, who were unhappy to see the 33-year-old unwilling to fight for his place on Tyneside with Nick Pope.

Dubravka is now a backup to the Red Devils’ number-one goalkeeper, David de Gea, but says he is enjoying every minute of life at Old Trafford

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website after last night’s win, Dubravka stated: “It was a crazy game. Coming from 1-0 down, then 2-1, we showed the character today and I am glad that we turned it around and won the game.”

Dubravka was then asked about how much he is enjoying life at Old Trafford, to which the 33-year-old responded: “I enjoy working with him [David De Gea].

“He is a great lad and obviously I came here to challenge him, of course, but, at the same time, I respect him as a person.

“I am happy we have created a good mood around the training ground with Tom [Heaton] and the other guys as well that I have to mention.

“I am enjoying every minute and it is good to be here.”