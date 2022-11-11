Manchester United have Newcastle star on their shortlist as they plan rebuild

Manchester United are looking to rebuild their squad after the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag.

When appointing a manager like Ten Hag, it’s important to give them time to implement their style and build their own squad. The Dutchman did a fantastic job at Ajax, developing young players and leading them to a semi-final in the Champions League.

Manchester United have shown signs of improvement over the last few months, but new additions will be necessary in the next few windows, and they’re now targeting a Brazilian to help bolster their midfield.

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are looking to sign a marquee midfielder, with Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes on their shortlist.

Guimaraes has been a revelation since making the move to the Premier League with Newcastle and it’s no surprise to see the likes of Manchester United considering making a move for him.

However, the Brazilian appears to be enjoying life in the North East and under Eddie Howe, The Magpies are absolutely flying in the Champions League places.

Leaving the club wouldn’t make too much sense at the moment, but when a club the size of Manchester United come in for you, it’s often difficult to turn it down.