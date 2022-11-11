Three of Europe’s most highly decorated English clubs will battle it out in the race for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

Record Portugal has reported that Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all may pursue the 21-year-old in January.

The Red Devils are seemingly “crazy” about him and are currently the “main club” interested.

The youngster is enjoying a fine season with Benfica, who sit first placed in the Primeira Liga and progressed to the Champions League Round of 16 after finishing on top of their group. Remarkably, they are unbeaten in both competitions. Fernandez has contributed three goals and two assists amid his side’s outstanding form.

Clubs must pay big to secure star

The report also states that the interested clubs will be forced to pay the pricey release clause if they want to obtain the midfielder in winter, which is set at £105 million. He completed an £8 million move from River Plate over the summer, meaning his performances have drastically increased Benfica’s valuation.