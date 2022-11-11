Miguel Almiron beats Erling Haaland to Premier League Player of the Month

Miguel Almiron has been named Premier League’s Player of the Month for October after several outstanding performances.

The Paraguayan has beaten the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to the award as well as fellow Newcastle United teammates Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, with the latter urging fans to vote for Almiron instead of him.

Very proud to be running for the best of the month again, but I wanted to ask you to vote from miggy, even if me and @trippier2 are doing well, miggy is living his dreams ?? https://t.co/rBtSNrK3GI — Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) November 3, 2022

Almiron’s form has been instrumental to Newcastle’s outstanding season so far; he has netted eight goals and scored in four consecutive league matches. The Magpies now sit third in the league table, above the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea and are only five points behind reigning champions Manchester City.

Almiron will aim to extend impressive run

The 28-year-old has become a fan favourite at St James’ Park for his efforts for the club and attacking threat on the pitch.

He will be looking to extend his goalscoring run tomorrow night against Chelsea in Newcastle’s final match before the World Cup.