Callum Wilson is a doubt to face Chelsea on Saturday after sustaining an injury against Southampton last weekend.

The forward will be beaming with pride after receiving a call-up from Gareth Southgate to feature for England’s World Cup squad in Qatar.

He is alongside Newcastle teammates Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier in the Three Lions’ 26-man side.

However, the 30-year-old is in a race against time to be fit to face Chelsea in a highly-anticipated clash at St James’ Park tomorrow. The match could be crucial in the Magpies’ quest for a top-four finish and they will want the experience of Wilson on the pitch, who has already netted six goals and contributed two assists in just 10 games this season.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently third-placed in the league and above the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. They are also six points ahead of Chelsea, which they will be keen to extend tomorrow evening.

Eddie Howe gives update on Wilson

After the striker was forced to miss Newcastle’s Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday night, Howe issued an update on his expected return. He said: “We’ll wait and see. He’s been training separately from the group.

“He’s had an illness, so he’s been away from the group. He’s been working well, but I need to make a decision on whether he’s fit enough to play.”