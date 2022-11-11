Newcastle laying groundwork to steal £65m forward from favourites Arsenal

The future of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk is a big talking point in the football world at present as many clubs across Europe are interested in signing the Ukrainian winger.

Arsenal have been one team heavily tipped to make a move for the 21-year-old and have already held ‘positive talks’ with the sought-after star, according to Fabrizio Romano, but the race for the Ukrainian is still very much an open one.

Arsenal have been in the market for a winger since the summer and failed to bring in their main target Raphinha, who left Leeds for Barcelona during the last window.

The London club also looked at Mudryk’s availability but decided not to bring him to the Emirates due to his £45m price tag, which has now increased to £65m following his performances this season, states Romano.

Arsenal will be busy over the deal across the next few weeks says Fabrizio Romano, but the race is still an “open” one and that could see Newcastle squeeze their way into the conversation.

Newcastle eyeing up a move for Arsenal target

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are laying the groundwork to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk and are prepared to spend a club-record fee.

The Tyneside club have made preliminary moves over a potential January deal and have been encouraged by the Ukraine club’s failure last week to reach the Champions League knockout stages.

Newcastle’s owners, PiF, are said to have given the green light to spend in January and want to bring in at least one box-office signing, which would be Mudryk.

Arsenal will still be deemed the favourites to sign Mudryk during one of the next two windows, but could their Premier League rivals step in and steal the Ukrainian star from their grasp? As Romano said, the race is open.