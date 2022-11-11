Portugal have named their squad to compete at the forthcoming World Cup squad in Qatar.

The Euro 2016 winners will be looking to go one step further and lift the prestigious trophy in December.

It is Cristiano Ronaldo’s last chance to add the international award to his lucrative honours list and the 37-year-old will captain the side on their journey.

Fernando Santos has some outstanding talent at his disposal with both young and senior players being granted the opportunity.

Young prospect Atletico Madrid has been named for the first time in a World Cup squad.

Several Premier League players have been named, including Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves, amongst others.

See the list in full below:

Portugal’s first match of the tournament is against Ghana on November 24 and they will also face Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage. The team are ninth-placed in FIFA’s national team rankings.