Sadio Mane will reportedly be travelling to Qatar to represent Senegal at the World Cup just days after an injury scare ruled him out of the tournament.

Mane sustained an injury to his right fibula during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen last weekend. He has been ruled out of the club’s upcoming clash with Schalke on Saturday as the 30-year-old undergoes further medical examinations. The club have remained in contact with the Senegal national team throughout the process.

Several reports then confirmed that the former Liverpool star would miss the competition entirely.

However, today Aliou Cisse has named his 26-man squad and surprisingly, Mane is included in the list.

Official. Senegal list for the World Cup includes Sadio Mané. ??? #WorldCup2022 Full squad: pic.twitter.com/UwEja4nW30 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 11, 2022

According to Christian Falk, Bayern are “not happy” about the decision to include the forward.

Despite his injury, the federation of Senegal wants to nominate Sadio Mané for the World Cup. The Club @FCBayern is not happy about this decision https://t.co/amTJCDXhPv — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 11, 2022

Senegal’s World Cup group:

Senegal are reigning AFCON champions and Mane is a crucial player to the squad for his attacking threat and experience. They are in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Netherlands, meaning Mane will reunite with former teammate and Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk.