Sought-after Brazilian starlet visits Chelsea’s training ground with Thiago Silva present

Brazilian talent Endrick visited Chelsea’s training ground with his family as Thiago Silva accompanied them around the facility.



The 16-year-old has become one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe after making his Palmeiras debut in October. He became the youngest player to feature in the senior team and since then has netted three goals in only six matches.

Chelsea are keen on signing the youngster but will face competition from European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, who will also be working to agree a deal to sign Endrick on his 18th birthday.

Barcelona, Ajax, Benfica, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all also sent scouts to monitor the starlet, who scored 165 goals in 169 games as an academy player.

Chelsea keen on agreeing a deal early

The London side are already putting in the groundwork according to The Times, as the club have hosted the teenager and his family at their training complex with Brazilian legend Silva present.

It’s expected Endrick will cost a hefty fee, however, his parents want to ensure he has a “pathway and environment for the striker to flourish”.