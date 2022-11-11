Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly join the race to sign Norwich City’s Max Aarons, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United.



The 22-year-old was also close to signing for Everton over the summer but a deal failed to materialise between the clubs. Now, Frank Lampard will face competition from the two top-four giants if he wants to try and oversee a deal again in January.

United are on the hunt for a fullback who can rival Diogo Dalot for the right-back position and had listed Aarons as a potential suitor. The Portugal international has started every game for the Red Devils this season and will be heading to Qatar to represent his national team at the World Cup, meaning reinforcements are crucial for Erik ten Hag to control the fatigue of his players.

Spurs join race for young fullback

According to 90min, Spurs will look to offload one of either Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty and have eyed Aarons as a contender for the position. He has experience in the Premier Leagye after being a regular starter for Norwich in their last two spells in the top flight.

They are also monitoring former player Kyle Walker-Peters, who has impressed at Southampton since his departure in 2020.