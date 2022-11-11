Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Djed Spence will reportedly leave the club on loan only four months after signing.

The 22-year-old has been used sparingly by Antonio Conte despite the first-choice players in his position, Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty, being in poor form.

According to 90min, he will leave the club on loan as Conte aims to bolster the position with a new signing.

Spence has accumulated a measly 26 minutes of playing time across all competitions this season and is regularly not included in the matchday squad at all.

The youngster was a sought-after prospect over the summer after playing a key role for Nottingham Forest in their promotion to the Premier League. He then returned to his parent club Middlesbrough, before opting for a move to the London club.

Forest were keen on bringing Spence back to the Midlands over the transfer window but have since filled the position, so it’s unlikely Steve Cooper will approach Spurs over a loan deal.

Spurs fans grow tired of Conte’s decisions

Spurs supporters will likely be disappointed to see the young defender depart the club so early in the season, as many have taken to Twitter to express their desire of seeing the star play more.

If Djed Spence don’t get serious minutes tonight then Conte is just being weird. How can he prove himself when you won’t even give him the opportunity? We need rotation as well. — Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) November 9, 2022

Djed Spence is the fullback that fits Conte’s system the best, yet he never plays. Do you know how funny that is? — RC ?? (@ReeceAC_) November 9, 2022