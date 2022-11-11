Tottenham looking to rival Manchester United in pursuit of forward

Tottenham are looking to rival Manchester United in their pursuit of Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

With Robert Lewandowski leaving Bayern Munich for Barcelona during the summer transfer window, Choupo-Moting has been given more of a significant role in the side.

With ten goals already this season, the 33-year-old is somewhat emulating Lewandowski in being Bayern’s main goalscorer, and his performances have attracted the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

According to 90min, Tottenham are looking to rival Manchester United in their pursuit of Choupo-Moting. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in doubt, Manchester United are likely to be in need of a striker in the near future, with Choupo-Moting one of the names they are considering.

Tottenham heavily rely on the fitness of Harry Kane for their success. Richarlison was brought in during the summer, but the Brazilian isn’t a natural striker, so Spurs currently have no backup for Kane.

Choupo-Moting could be brought in to rival Kane in a similar way to how he did with Lewandowski before he left Bayern, but after an impressive start to the season, Bayern may not let the striker go with ease.