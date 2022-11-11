Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho produced a remarkable pass to assist Scott McTominay in securing the win against Aston Villa last night.

The Red Devils progressed to the next stage of the Carabao Cup tournament after an exhilarating second half of football. Six goals saw United come back from a losing position twice against newly appointed Unai Emery’s side.

The Reds eventually levelled the scoring through Marcus Rashford, before Bruno Fernandes added a third in his return from suspension.

McTominay then all but confirmed his side’s place in the Round of 16, and it was largely due to Garnacho’s superb vision. Take a look below:

Academy graduates link up to secure win for Red Devils

The 18-year-old has certainly given Ten Hag reason to continue awarding him game time. Garnacho looked as confident as ever in front of the adoring Old Trafford crowd and is proving to be an exciting prospect for United.