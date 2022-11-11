Video: “He’ll be disappointed” – Rooney thinks England star should have been in World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate announced his England squad for the World Cup yesterday and one of the talking points was the absence of AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori.

The defender would have been hoping to squeeze into one of England’s weaker areas of the pitch but was unfortunately left out by Southgate.

Speaking on talkSPORT about the squad, former England international and D.C. United manager, Wayne Rooney, stated that he likes the squad but would have taken Tomori to Qatar.

Rooney said about the AC Milan star: “When you look at the squad I think it is as strong as it could be.

“The only one is Tomori, from my point of view, he was one that was pushing to be in the squad. He’ll be disappointed that he is not.

“Everything else is what I expected.”