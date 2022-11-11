Video: Jude Bellingham shows why the big clubs are after him with outrageous assist

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jude Bellingham has shown why the big clubs are after him with an outrageous assist for Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain are all interested in signing the England international, according to 90min.

After seeing his assist on Friday night, it’s clear to see why.

Bellingham played an inch-perfect pass behind the defence for Julian Brandt to latch onto. The German made no mistake in confirming the assist for Bellingham.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United star who must “step up” or “he goes”
Video: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp given touchline ban after incident against Man City
Manchester United have Newcastle star on their shortlist as they plan rebuild

Pictures above from Beinsports.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.