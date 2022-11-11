Video: Jude Bellingham shows why the big clubs are after him with outrageous assist

Jude Bellingham has shown why the big clubs are after him with an outrageous assist for Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain are all interested in signing the England international, according to 90min.

After seeing his assist on Friday night, it’s clear to see why.

Bellingham played an inch-perfect pass behind the defence for Julian Brandt to latch onto. The German made no mistake in confirming the assist for Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham is ready for the World Cup.pic.twitter.com/RqwOS6zGv2 — R.D. Football Scout (@RdScouting) November 11, 2022

Pictures above from Beinsports.