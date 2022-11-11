Video: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp given touchline ban after incident against Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given a one-game ban for an incident which occurred against Manchester City.

Klopp heavily disagreed with a decision made by the officials during Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City last month and as a result he was sent off.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Klopp has now been banned for one-game, with a video of the incident posted below.

Liverpool fans will be hoping the lack of touchline influence from Klopp on Saturday won’t have a detrimental effect on their performance.

