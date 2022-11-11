Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo scored a sensational solo goal for Sunderland on Friday night.

Diallo was given little opportunity since signing for Manchester United, with the club deciding a spell out on loan was best for the young winger.

If Manchester United officials are watching they would have certainly been impressed with his goal on Friday night, picking up the ball out on the wing before cutting inside and curling the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

"A moment of MAGIC!" ?? Amad Diallo that is superb! ? pic.twitter.com/h02qerh3Ib — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 11, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.