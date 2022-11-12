Antonio Conte has contacted £40m defender over move to Tottenham in January

The World Cup could not be coming at a better time for Tottenham as Antonio Conte’s side are going through a rough patch of form at present and will be looking to strengthen their squad during the January window.

One area of concern for Spurs is their defence and Conte would like to sign Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij in order to help fix some of their problems, amid new doubts over his future in Italy.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are in the market for a new defender in January and if it is not De Vrij, then it will be someone else, but the Dutch centre-back is someone Conte likes.

The pair worked together during Conte’s time at Inter Milan and according to the report, the Italian coach is already believed to have spoken to the player about a potential January move.

De Vrij is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and with January being Inter’s last chance to make some money off the player, the Serie A side could accept a bid from Spurs.

The Dutch defender was valued at £40m last year states Football Insider, but the Dutch star could now be available at a knockdown price in January.

The 30-year-old would be a good addition to Conte’s backline, which is an area that is in need of investment at Tottenham.