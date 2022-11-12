Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points.

The Gunners can head in to the prolonged international break with a five-point advantage over their competitors following Manchester City’s 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side take on an out-of-form Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux. Wolves are currently sat rock bottom of the league after picking up only two wins all season and accumulating 10 points.

Arsenal will have several key players travelling to Qatar to represent their countries at the World Cup, including Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White and Bukayo Saka. A notable omission was centre-back Gabriel, who was not chosen to feature for the Selecao despite his impressive run of performances.

Arsenal lineup

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.