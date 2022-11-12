Arsenal’s history may come back to haunt them as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table this evening.

Following Manchester City’s loss to Brentford earlier today, the Gunners can go five points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side if they can win against Wolves later.

Regardless of the result, Arsenal will be league leaders on Christmas Day for the first time since the 2007/2008 campaign. However, the past five times they’ve done so, they have not gone on to lift the title.

Arsenal have failed to win the league the last FIVE times they were on top on Christmas Day ?? pic.twitter.com/Qr1gYdbWUB — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 12, 2022

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to change the record this time around and aim for his side to continue their outstanding form in the second half of the season.

Arsenal players will be busy over the winter

Several key players from Arsenal will be travelling to Qatar including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale. A notable omission was centre-back Gabriel, who has not been selected to represent the Selecao.