Chelsea winless in five league games – is Graham Potter in trouble already?

Chelsea’s loss to Newcastle United has extended an unfortunate record for the Blues that makes for concerning viewers for supporters. 

Chelsea oversaw a 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park after being dominated by the Magpies throughout the match.

The team have now lost four of their five games and have lost three matches in a row (excluding penalty shoot-outs) for the first time in all competitions since 2002.

Graham Potter was appointed head coach on September 8 and his first two months in charge have been lacklustre at best. Chelsea are eighth-placed in the table and have accumulated only 21 points heading into the prolonged international break.

The club will have several players departing to Qatar to represent their national teams at the World Cup, including Mason Mount, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mateo Kovacic.

One silver living to look towards

One positive from the season is their progression in the Champions League; they qualified to the Round of 16 and will face Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

